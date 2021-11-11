Joseph Snipes

65.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 11, 2021
By Staff Report

Joseph Stanley Snipes of The Villages, Florida passed away on October 31, 2021 at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with cancer. He entered into rest peacefully in the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages and is now with his heavenly Savior.

Joe was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico and grew up in Southern California. He relocated to Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1984 and retired to The Villages with his wife Sandra in 2008. Joe served in the United States Navy as a Seabee from 1968 to 1974 and subsequently worked as an Electrical Engineer for Kaiser Steel in California and Gerdau MacSteel in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Lorene Snipes. Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by his beloved wife Sandy; his four children, David, Diana, Craig Snipes and Meagan Kinley; five grandchildren, Thomas, Kelly, Hadley, Henry, and Bram; and his two cavapoos Susie Q and Sammy. He is also survived by his sisters Jan and Lisa and his brother Bruce.

Joe enjoyed golf, travel, and good food. He was a good friend to many. He valued integrity and was a true man of character. Joe was much beloved and will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service a the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on November 18 at 1:30PM.

