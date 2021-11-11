Kyle Rittenhouse trial

To the Editor:

I have been watching the Rittenhouse trial. I cannot believe the ineptness of the prosecutor representing the people of Kenosha. He is presenting a trial that should never have been presented in the first place. And he is most ineffective in the second place. Perhaps the “third” place will be someone who replaces him and is much more effective for the people of Kenosha. Thomas Binger is terrible! This whole show is a laugh. At least the judge is on track as well as the defense team.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD

Spruce Creek South