Official contends it’s time to freshen up holiday decorations at town squares

An official said this week she believes it is time to freshen up the holiday decorations at the town squares in The Villages.

Amenity Authority Committee member Donna Kempa said the town squares are an important focal point of The Villages during the holidays.

“I think we need new decorations. They are getting a little tired,” Kempa said.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management said he will be working with the Design Department in The Villages for next year and updating the holiday decorations.

Earlier his year, HardScapes of Central Florida LLC successfully bid $48,500 to handle holiday decorating at the town squares through 2024.

This year, the cost of holiday decorating is as follows:

Brownwood Paddock Square – $18,500

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square – $14,000

Spanish Springs Town Square – $16,000