65.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 11, 2021
type here...

Silver Alert issued for Villager with dementia

By Staff Report

Paul Joseph Holtermann
Paul Joseph Holtermann

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Villager with dementia.

Paul Joseph Holtermann was last seen Wednesday morning driving a Silver Lexus RX 300 in the 1500 block of Gayle Mill Drive in the Village of Mallory Square.

He has gray hair, blue eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

His vehicle has Florida license plate 420RTL.

He has been diagnosed with dementia.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages does not support recycling

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that manufacturers are stepping up their recycling efforts, but The Villages trash collection does not support such efforts.

How can a highway be racist?

In the ultimate “woke” act, the Biden Administration has determined that some highways are “racist.” A Village of Mallory Square resident explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t those illegally entering the U.S. mandated to get the vaccine?

A Village of El Cortez resident asks why those illegally entering the U.S. aren’t mandated to get the vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

A Village of Mallory Square resident fears that irrational spending will bankrupt our country.

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos