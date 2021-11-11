Silver Alert issued for Villager with dementia

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Villager with dementia.

Paul Joseph Holtermann was last seen Wednesday morning driving a Silver Lexus RX 300 in the 1500 block of Gayle Mill Drive in the Village of Mallory Square.

He has gray hair, blue eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

His vehicle has Florida license plate 420RTL.

He has been diagnosed with dementia.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.