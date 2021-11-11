70.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Suspended driver not wearing seatbelt arrested with marijuana after traffic stop

By Meta Minton

Kylee Alderman
A man with a suspended driver’s license who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Kylee Alderman, 45, of Altoona, was driving a silver pickup at 10:35 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 when an officer noticed that Alderman was not wearing his seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer found the the pickup had an expired license plate and that Alderman’s license had been suspended for refusal to submit to a breath test. He has three previous arrests for driving while license suspended, elevating this charge to a third-degree felony. A search of the pickup turned up marijuana and three pipes for smoking marijuana.

He was taken into custody on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

