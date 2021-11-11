Wildwood Wildcat Boosters will be selling Discount Cards in The Villages

The Wildwood Wildcat Boosters will be selling Discount Cards from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.

The proceeds from these sales support the many scholarships the Wildcat Booster Club provides to Wildwood Middle High School students for their first and second years of higher education.

You can buy a Discount Card that provides discounts to 41 restaurants and merchants, and talk with a Booster about what the 170+ members of the club have accomplished in the past three years.