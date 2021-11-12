Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

To the Editor:

President Biden was in Baltimore to pitch his multiple trillion dollar Build Back Better boondoggle, as if our national debt per person is $86,000 per person.

He said, and I paraphrase, that Americans don’t understand how the supply chain works. Said another way, we Americans are too stupid to understand why our gas prices are so high, our food prices are so high, or why we may be without a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Then he blamed the problem… wait for it … on us, the American people. He says we are buying too much product and we are overwhelming the supply chain.

President Biden finished nearly last in his college class (although he claimed he finished first) and there’s a reason for that… he’s demonstrably not that bright and add obvious dementia to the equation and we have a man who is not up to the minimum demands of his office.

We aren’t stupid and we see right through his specious arguments.

Gas is too high because he shut down a major pipeline and is considering shutting another one down which put us at the mercy of OPEC again. He’s begging them to increase production and lower the price which they have refused to do.

President Biden and his Green New Deal administration is taking our ship of state over a cliff and he’s blaming it on us. If it weren’t so dangerous it would be hilarious!

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square