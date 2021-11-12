74.5 F
The Villages
Friday, November 12, 2021
Congressman Webster misrepresents proposal to raise taxes on the ultra wealthy

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Congressman Webster makes a generalized statement that Democrats want to raise taxes on “unrealized capital gains.” The reality is that the Democrats want to raise taxes on “interest carry forwards” used by hedge fund managers to transfer income into the future. This is a loophole created in the tax code that needs to be closed for ultra high income Hedge Fund Managers. They are not small business owners being taxed. The tax proposal is highly friendly to small business. Tax rates go up for high income individuals making above $400,000.
A surcharge of 5 percent applies to incomes above $10 million and a 3 percent surcharge for income above $40 million. These are not mom-and-pop small businesses being taxed. This is just fair taxation of the ultra wealthy.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

