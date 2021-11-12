Driver killed after crashing into Sumter County firetruck on I-75

A driver was killed early Friday morning after crashing into a Sumter County firetruck on Interstate 75.

The 21-year-old Ocala woman was driving a car northbound at 2:53 a.m. near Mile Marker 327 when she failed to see the Sumter County Fire Rescue truck which was stopped due to a previous crash, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The firetruck was in the outside lane with its emergency lights activated.

The woman’s car hit the rear of the firetruck. She suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. She had not been wearing a seatbelt, the report noted.