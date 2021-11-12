70.1 F
The Villages
Friday, November 12, 2021
Driver killed after crashing into Sumter County firetruck on I-75

By Meta Minton

A driver was killed early Friday morning after crashing into a Sumter County firetruck on Interstate 75.

A woman was killed early Friday morning when her car slammed into a Sumter County fire truck on Interstate 75.

The 21-year-old Ocala woman was driving a car northbound at 2:53 a.m. near Mile Marker 327 when she failed to see the Sumter County Fire Rescue truck which was stopped due to a previous crash, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The firetruck was in the outside lane with its emergency lights activated.

The woman’s car hit the rear of the firetruck. She suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. She had not been wearing a seatbelt, the report noted.

