Homeowner given more time to deal with dead sod problem in The Villages

A homeowner has been granted more time to deal with a dead sod problem in The Villages.

The home at 2544 Caribe Drive in the Village of Santiago was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by Fred and Betty Cunningham.

A complaint was received Sept. 29 by Community Standards about dead sod in the rear and side yards. The violation was verified the following day.

The couple has been “diligently trying to get the work completed,” according to information submitted in the public hearing. The couple signed a contract Nov. 1 with Massey Services to replace the sod. However, the work has yet to be completed. Massey has indicated the work will be done by Thanksgiving.

Supervisors said they were inclined to be lenient because the residents want to fix the problem.

“We have seen many, many people that are not trying. Here, they really are trying,” said Supervisor Candy Ginns.

Supervisor Barton Zoellner added, “It appears they are making a good faith effort.”

The board agreed to give the homeowner until Dec. 15 to replace the sod. If it is not addressed by Dec. 15, fines will be imposed.