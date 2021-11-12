Man with knife tucked in boot arrested in theft of woman’s vehicle

A man with a knife tucked in his boot was arrested in the theft of a woman’s vehicle.

The beige 2010 Chevrolet Equinox had been reported stolen in Marion County.

Casey Robert Dean, 25, of Belleview, was spotted Thursday traveling in the vehicle on State Road 44 in Wildwood. The vehicle was later recovered in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, Dean allegedly had a six-inch knife tucked in his boot.

The woman who owns the vehicle said she wanted to pursue charges against Dean. She also claimed he had burglarized her shed.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and burglary. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

Dean was arrested earlier this year by Lady Lake police.

When he was 19, Dean had been arrested after allegedly stealing two motorcycles and attempting to sell them through Facebook.