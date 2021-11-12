76 F
The Villages
Friday, November 12, 2021
Sumter County Commission redistricting could land two candidates in same district

By Meta Minton
A planned redistricting of the Sumter County Commission could wind up drawing the two candidates running for the same board in the same district.

Village of Fenney resident Andrew Bilardello is running for the commission to succeed Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who thus far has not given any indication he will run for re-election. Bilardello currently lives in District 2, but under a planned redistricting, Bilardello could land in District 4, which is currently represented by Commissioner Garry Breeden.

Billy Bowles Jr. of Webster has already filed paperwork indicating he will seek Breeden’s District 4 seat. Breeden has not signaled a desire to run for another term, which will be up in 2022.

The Sumter County Commission will consider adopting the new District map in a meeting set for Dec. 14.
The commission this past week looked at a new map with revised districts. Redistricting always accompanies new census data.

The redistricting map will go before the commission for approval in December.

Bilardello and Bowles are the only two candidates, thus far, seeking seats on the Sumter County Commission.

