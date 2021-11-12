Villager jailed after alleged attack on wife after dinner and drinks at town square

A Villager was arrested after an alleged attack on his wife after they had dinner and drinks at Lake Sumter Landing.

Richard Nelson Marsh, 61, was arrested early Friday morning at his home at 3229 Dressendorf Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge.

She said that when they returned home from the square, they began to argue over female attention her husband had been receiving during their evening out.

Marsh’s wife dialed 911 after he hit her “about four to five times with a closed fist,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

She told police that Marsh threatened to scratch his own face and “tell the authorities that she hurt him,” the report said.

The Illinois resident was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.