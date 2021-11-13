Mill and overlay project scheduled at postal station in The Villages

Ranger Construction Company will begin milling and overlaying the parking lot at a postal station in The Villages
The work will take place Monday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 17. at the Santo Domingo Postal Station parking lot.
