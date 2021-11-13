63.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 13, 2021
type here...

Mill and overlay project scheduled at postal station in The Villages

By Staff Report

Ranger Construction Company will begin milling and overlaying the parking lot at a postal station in The Villages

The work will take place Monday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 17. at the Santo Domingo Postal Station parking lot.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Could we have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know Village of St. James wonders if we can have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy.

Racist highway debate

A Village of Springdale resident is the latest to offer her thoughts on the “racist highway” debate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Congressman Webster misrepresents proposal to raise taxes on the ultra wealthy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster about taxation.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos