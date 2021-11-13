Residents must follow adopted guidelines in Holiday Decoration Policy

If your Village plans on decorating the Gate House or Village/Villa Entry sign for any of the upcoming holidays, the District Boards have adopted an updated Holiday Decoration Policy. This excludes postal stations.

Prior to installation, residents must submit a design to District Property Management at 1026 Canal Street, The Villages or email [email protected] and sign the Activity Release of Liability. Click here to see the full 2021 Holiday Decoration Policy. You may also contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022 for additional information.