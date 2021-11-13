63.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 13, 2021
type here...

Residents must follow adopted guidelines in Holiday Decoration Policy

By Staff Report

If your Village plans on decorating the Gate House or Village/Villa Entry sign for any of the upcoming holidays, the District Boards have adopted an updated Holiday Decoration Policy. This excludes postal stations.

Prior to installation, residents must submit a design to District Property Management at 1026 Canal Street, The Villages or email [email protected] and sign the Activity Release of Liability. Click here to see the full 2021 Holiday Decoration Policy. You may also contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022 for additional information.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Could we have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know Village of St. James wonders if we can have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy.

Racist highway debate

A Village of Springdale resident is the latest to offer her thoughts on the “racist highway” debate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Congressman Webster misrepresents proposal to raise taxes on the ultra wealthy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster about taxation.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos