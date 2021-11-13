Summerfield man arrested after traffic stop in The Villages

A Summerfield man has been arrested after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Eric Lee McCleary, 41, was driving a black 2005 Dodge Ram pickup at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over in the Village of El Cortez because his license plate did not have a tag attached to it, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. McCleary said he was unaware the plate did not have tag.

A check revealed McCleary has a suspended license and has been convicted 13 times for driving while license suspended.

McCleary, who works in paving and flooring, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of diving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.