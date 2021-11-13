The price of addressing deed restriction violations

To the Editor:

Although I am opposed to anonymous reports of deed restriction violations based on the fact one is entitled to know his or her accuser, I question the cost of services the CDDs pay to address the necessary corrective issues.

The CDD supervisors have been informed that power washing a house will cost over $100. My Designer home gets washed for $55 each time it’s done. The same applies to lawn mowing.

I’m just wondering if these jobs go out for bids. I concur that homes left sitting without upkeep are a real problem and admit I don’t understand how these prices were put in place.

Lois Philbrick

Village of Briar Meadow