63.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 13, 2021
type here...

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Although I am opposed to anonymous reports of deed restriction violations based on the fact one is entitled to know his or her accuser, I question the cost of services the CDDs pay to address the necessary corrective issues.
The CDD supervisors have been informed that power washing a house will cost over $100. My Designer home gets washed for $55 each time it’s done. The same applies to lawn mowing.
I’m just wondering if these jobs go out for bids. I concur that homes left sitting without upkeep are a real problem and admit I don’t understand how these prices were put in place.

Lois Philbrick
Village of Briar Meadow

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Could we have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know Village of St. James wonders if we can have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy.

Racist highway debate

A Village of Springdale resident is the latest to offer her thoughts on the “racist highway” debate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Congressman Webster misrepresents proposal to raise taxes on the ultra wealthy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster about taxation.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos