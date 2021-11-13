63.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Villager could soon be facing fines over mold growing on her home

By Meta Minton

A Villager could soon be facing fines over mold growing on her home.

The home at 2715 De La Rosa St. in the Village of Alhambra was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Mold is growing on the side of this home in the Village of Alhambra.

A complaint was received Sept. 20 about mold growing on the home. The violation was verified the following day.

Community Standards spoke with the homeowner, Antionette Piselli, and she initially indicated a willingness to resolve the problem. However, followup phone calls and voice messages have not been returned.

The driveway at this home in the Village of Alhambra also has a driveway in unsightly condition.

Piselli bought the home in 2015, paying $153,000.

The board voted to give her five days to correct the problem. If not, she will be fined $150, followed by daily fines of $50.

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Could we have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know Village of St. James wonders if we can have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy.

Racist highway debate

A Village of Springdale resident is the latest to offer her thoughts on the “racist highway” debate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Congressman Webster misrepresents proposal to raise taxes on the ultra wealthy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster about taxation.

