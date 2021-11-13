A Villager could soon be facing fines over mold growing on her home.

The home at 2715 De La Rosa St. in the Village of Alhambra was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Sept. 20 about mold growing on the home. The violation was verified the following day.

Community Standards spoke with the homeowner, Antionette Piselli, and she initially indicated a willingness to resolve the problem. However, followup phone calls and voice messages have not been returned.

Piselli bought the home in 2015, paying $153,000.

The board voted to give her five days to correct the problem. If not, she will be fined $150, followed by daily fines of $50.