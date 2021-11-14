66.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Attorney general offers valuable tools to help protect Floridians against scams

By Villages-News Editorial

Attorney General Ashley Moody has released a resource for Floridians to use for protection against fraud as the state and nation continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Scams at a Glance is an outreach program complete with a webpage on the Florida Attorney General’s website with information about common and emerging scams. The webpage also provides downloadable brochures designed to teach consumers how to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Scams highlighted include imposter scams, tech support scams and more. Savvy consumers can stop fraud in its tracks, but they must know what to look for.

Some general signs of common scams include:

  • Unsolicited calls or emails;
  • High-pressure tactics or too-good-to-be-true offers;
  • Threats of loss if immediate action is not taken; and
  • Requests for immediate payment by wire transfer, credit, prepaid debit, or gift cards.

Scams at a Glance is another fraud prevention tool to help support Consumer Alerts and bolster consumer knowledge about common scam tactics.

