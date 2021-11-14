55.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 14, 2021
type here...

Health inspector’s report details recent shutdown of pizza restaurant

By Meta Minton

A health inspector’s report is detailing the recent shutdown of a local pizza restaurant.

Papa John’s at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake was shut down Oct. 26 by an inspector who found roaches in the kitchen, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A roach was found by the ordering station, another roach was found under the pizza oven and 10 more roaches were found on the right side of a pizza prep cooler.

In addition, many of the pizza ingredients were stored at temperatures above the required 41 degrees. That includes chicken at 48 degrees, ham at 47 degrees, sausage at 47 degrees, meatballs at 48 degrees and cut tomatoes were at 48 degrees, the report said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

History of African Americans

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the history of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. He offers some examples.

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Could we have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know if we can have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy.

Racist highway debate

A Village of Springdale resident is the latest to offer her thoughts on the “racist highway” debate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos