Health inspector’s report details recent shutdown of pizza restaurant

A health inspector’s report is detailing the recent shutdown of a local pizza restaurant.

Papa John’s at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake was shut down Oct. 26 by an inspector who found roaches in the kitchen, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A roach was found by the ordering station, another roach was found under the pizza oven and 10 more roaches were found on the right side of a pizza prep cooler.

In addition, many of the pizza ingredients were stored at temperatures above the required 41 degrees. That includes chicken at 48 degrees, ham at 47 degrees, sausage at 47 degrees, meatballs at 48 degrees and cut tomatoes were at 48 degrees, the report said.