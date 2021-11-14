Officials worried about impact rising costs and inflation could have on Villagers

Officials are worried about the impact rising costs and inflation could have on residents of The Villages.

Painting contractor, Brace Integrated Services, has walked away from a contract with the community development districts in The Villages, as well as the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Brace Integrated Services, Inc. was acquired by BrandSafway under the parent name of Brand Industrial Services. The new company has indicated that it does not want to continue with this type of service which is not under their “core competency” as its main experience is in industrial coating and not commercial-type painting services. The CDDs had hoped to turn to the next-lowest bidder, Lester Painting. However, in the case of the CDDs, Lester Painting has indicated it has too many commitments, preventing it from picking up the additional CDD responsibilities.

That means the CDDs will have to bear the costs of re-bidding the work with it almost certainly coming in at a higher price. In the end, the residents will be picking up the tab.

“Those prices are going to be higher whether we like it or not,” said CDD 1 Supervisor William Jenness.

He also took a jab at the company that bailed on the contract.

“They did a job on us,” he said.

The company will be barred for three and a half years from bidding on paint jobs in The Villages.

“We are getting the short stick lately and I am interested in looking at ways we can protect ourselves,” said CDD 4 Supervisor Cliff Wiener.

Supervisors are concerned that supply chain shortages, rebidding contracts and inflation could be taking a toll on residents’ finances.

“We can’t keep passing this on to the residents. It is not sustainable,” said CDD 1 Supervisor Rocky Hyder.