55.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 14, 2021
type here...

Officials worried about impact rising costs and inflation could have on Villagers

By Meta Minton

Officials are worried about the impact rising costs and inflation could have on residents of The Villages.

Painting contractor, Brace Integrated Services, has walked away from a contract with the community development districts in The Villages, as well as the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Brace Integrated Services, Inc. was acquired by BrandSafway under the parent name of Brand Industrial Services. The new company has indicated that it does not want to continue with this type of service which is not under their “core competency” as its main experience is in industrial coating and not commercial-type painting services. The CDDs had hoped to turn to the next-lowest bidder, Lester Painting. However, in the case of the CDDs, Lester Painting has indicated it has too many commitments, preventing it from picking up the additional CDD responsibilities.

That means the CDDs will have to bear the costs of re-bidding the work with it almost certainly coming in at a higher price. In the end, the residents will be picking up the tab.

“Those prices are going to be higher whether we like it or not,” said CDD 1 Supervisor William Jenness.

He also took a jab at the company that bailed on the contract.

“They did a job on us,” he said.

The company will be barred for three and a half years from bidding on paint jobs in The Villages.

“We are getting the short stick lately and I am interested in looking at ways we can protect ourselves,” said CDD 4 Supervisor Cliff Wiener.

Supervisors are concerned that supply chain shortages, rebidding contracts and inflation could be taking a toll on residents’ finances.

“We can’t keep passing this on to the residents. It is not sustainable,” said CDD 1 Supervisor Rocky Hyder.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

History of African Americans

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the history of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. He offers some examples.

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Could we have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know if we can have a civil discussion about taxing the wealthy.

Racist highway debate

A Village of Springdale resident is the latest to offer her thoughts on the “racist highway” debate. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos