Slow-moving driver who had ‘two beers’ arrested on DUI charge

A slow-moving driver who claimed she had “two beers” was arrested on drunk driving charge in Fruitland Park.

Tamara Leann Miller, 37, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday “traveling at a low rate of speed” on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over after she failed to maintain a single lane of traffic, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The officer asked Miller, who was driving on a suspended license, if she had been drinking and she replied that she’d had “two beers.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples that both measured .077 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample.

Miller was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.