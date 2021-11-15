Court document details how The Villages plans to wring settlement from rogue realtors

A new court document details how The Villages plans to wring settlement money from former sales representatives who tried to compete against their former boss.

Earlier this year in a federal trial in Tampa, The Villages won a $603,700 judgement against Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty. The pair lured away fellow Properties of The Villages representatives, including Nanette Elliott and Angie Taylor, who were also defendants in the legal case.

Properties of The Villages, the powerful sales arm of The Villages headed by Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr, has had trouble collecting the money and has been attempting to garnish the assets of the former sales representatives. However, a series of maneuvers complicated the efforts, including KD Premier Realty filing for bankruptcy, Day ducking a Sept. 3 deposition, and Taylor filing for bankruptcy. In addition, Jason and Angela Kranz, who have since relocated to a half million dollar home in Lakewood Ranch, submitted information indicating they have very little cash on hand, despite selling off several investment properties they owned in The Villages. The Kranzs’ previous bankruptcy in Minnesota was revealed at the trial in Tampa.

A new court document indicates that Day will pay Properties of The Villages $400,000. Day will raise the cash by selling off several investment properties he owns in The Villages. He will have to sell the homes to Properties of The Villages in order to meet the court-ordered financial obligation. The closings will be provided by Peninsula Land & Title LLC.

Husband-and-wife Jason and Angela Kranz are apparently now selling for eXp Realty LLC, down by their new home in the Bradenton area. They are barred from selling or owning real estate in The Villages and must provide commission statements to prove they are not trying to resume business in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.

Elliott, who tearfully recalled her proud memories of selling real estate for Parr’s father Gary Morse, has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle her case with The Villages.

Taylor’s fate with regard to Properties of The Villages remains up in the air due to her bankruptcy filing.