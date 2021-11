Peggy Douglas, 81, passed away on October 11, 2021. She served her country at American Embassies in Kenya, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, Cuba, Uganda, Bosnia and Afghanistan. Survivors include a daughter and son, five grandchildren, two great grand children, and two sisters

A memorial service will be held on November 27, 2021 at 10:00 am at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley.