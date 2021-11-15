Too much political division in The Villages

To the Editor:

The beauty of our country is we have the ability to say and believe what we like.

It appears to me we have turned into a country of people who now turn on the type of news that tells us what we want to hear, feel that we are fully informed, and look at anyone with with an opposing view as an idiot.

What I see going on in The Villages that is even more astounding is groups with opposing schools of thoughts trying to belittle, demonize or even convert those whose political views don’t align with theirs.

I don’t understand why folks can’t just be happy with their own beliefs and respect the fact that others have the right to theirs

Everyone who reads this will have more days behind them than they do ahead of them, why waste what you have left getting angry, frustrated, upset, over someone who doesn’t think or believe as you.

Tune in, turn on, drop out, your not going to make a difference, you never did, we have all been deceived by both sides. If we really knew the full story of what’s going on behind the scenes with big money, the lobbyists , and foreign influence, we would all be up in arms

Jeff Seborowski

Village of Duval