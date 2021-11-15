53.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 15, 2021
type here...

Wildwood commissioners clash over adding fluoride to drinking water

By Marv Balousek

Fluoride won’t be added to Wildwood’s water supply after commissioners passed Monday on an opportunity to become the first Sumter County city to add it.

For decades, fluoride has been valued for preventing dental cavities, especially in children. It is used in Ocala and has been used in Leesburg.

Commissioners voted 3-2 not to invite Dr. Sanford Zelnick, Sumter County public health director and a fluoride proponent, to a future meeting to discuss the issue.

The vote came after a clash between Commissioner Joe Elliott, who made the motion to invite Zelnick, and Mayor Ed Wolf.

Elliott said 54 percent of Sumter County children examined at school in 2018 had visible cavities and fluoride has been found nationally to reduce them by 40 percent.

“Fluoride is probably one of the most misunderstood treatments we have,” he said. “When over 50 percent of the kids in schools have cavities, (the system) is broken.”

Wolf said he opposed adding fluoride, especially at an estimated cost of $930,000.

“It needs to be addressed in the schools,” he said, possibly through mouth wash and not by giving fluoride to the entire community. “I don’t think that kids are drinking a whole lot of city water. I think the risk is more than the reward”

Commissioner Julian Green said he supported adding fluoride in the past, but now thinks it should be targeted to schools. He seconded Elliott’s motion to invite Zelnick.

Utility director Mark Odell said using fluoride involves handling a very dangerous chemical and is “not worth the risk” of injecting too much fluoride in the water supply, which can cause health problems. He said a lesser amount of fluoride already is found in Florida’s aquifer.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Too much political division in The Villages

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on political division in The Villages.

Trump signs and flags create negative impression for prospective buyer in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that Trump flags and signs create a bad impression to all prospective buyers of homes in The Villages.

The GOP to the rescue!

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South has some advice for the GOP when it comes to the nation’s southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

History of African Americans

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the history of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. He offers some examples.

The price of addressing deed restriction violations

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident questions the cost of power washing homes that are in violation of deed restrictions.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos