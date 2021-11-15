Wildwood man jailed after alleged attack on wife who poured out his vodka

A Wildwood man was arrested Sunday night after an alleged attack on his wife who poured out his vodka.

The wife of 57-year-old of Peter Lawrence Murphy said her husband had been drinking vodka for two days and when he went to use the bathroom, she poured the vodka down the kitchen sink at their home at the Wildwood Commons apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the Massachusetts native discovered what his wife of five years had done, he pushed her off the bed and began hitting and slapping her across her arm and back. She suffered bruising on her left bicep and her lower back.

Murphy told police that he “has a history of medical problems including diabetes.” He had trouble answering simple questions, such as the name of the president of the United Sates. EMS personnel were summoned and they concluded that he should be checked out, so Murphy was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital Freestanding ER at Brownwood.

After he was medically cleared, Murphy said he and his wife had been fighting over their Spectrum television service. He also complained “she bruises easily,” but denied hitting her.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $500.