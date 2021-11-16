Jacob Zacharias

Jacob “Zac” Zacharias, age 83 of Summerfield, Florida, a former resident of Bellmore, New York, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 due to heart complications.

Zac is survived by his wife Uma and their daughter Suzanne, and his two charming grandsons, Greyson and Jackson.

Zac was born October 30, 1938 in Chennai, India. He graduated from Madras Christian College with a master’s degree in philosophy and came to the United States in 1978. He also completed advanced management training in Cardiff, England.

To say he lived a thousand lifetimes is an understatement. His zest for life, his love, loyalty and devotion to his friends and family, and his numerous adventures around the world, defined him as a true renaissance man.

An avid card player, he played Rummy, Fifty-Six and later Bridge, which filled him with immense joy. The countless games he played allowed him to forge life long friendships across the globe and created indelible memories to last a lifetime.

Zac is someone you wanted to call your friend. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, he was your biggest fan and free publicist, always there to celebrate your achievements and letting others know just how special you were. His positive, radiant light was infectious to those around him. His gregarious nature, his confidence, his stature, his fashion sense, inspired those around him.

His numerous travels took him to places like the fjords of Norway, Carnival in Brazil, Caribbean cruises, all over Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and his homeland of Kerala. In all of these adventures, he always had friends with him, some who were a part of life since his early 20s.