Kyle Rittenhouse was there to help

To the Editor:

Watching the Rittenhouse case where a young man was attempting to protect property from ANTIFA rioters who were burning down businesses, private dwellings, and private and police cars. ANTIFA rioters were also attacking citizens and the police with bricks , fire bombs , baseball bats , and other life threatening weapons. He also carried a first aid kit to help people injured by the rioters and even helped the ANTIFA rioters who were injured. He also carried a fire extinguisher and was putting out fires of property that was not even his responsibility.

The prosecutor wants the jury to believe he “crossed state lines “ to kill people. The fact is that his father lived in the state and he visited him often. Their argument is specious.

This young man was attacked and hit in the head by a skateboard. He was threatened by the crowd and specifically by one rioters that he would be killed. One rioter actually pointed a pistol at the young man.

A skateboard can fracture a human skull and cause great bodily harm and or death.

A rioter tried to wrangle the young man’s weapon with, he believed, to use to kill him. He believed this because the rioter had already threatened to kill him.

This young man had no previous record of any criminal activity. He was there to help.

Witnesses observed that he was there to help and protect property. He carried a gun to protect himself and others but said he never thought he would have to use it. He had to use this gun to protect himself from great bodily harm or imminent death and shot and killed two rioters and wounded another rioter who pointed a pistol at him ( which this rioter admitted to under oath)!

One may argue he shouldn’t have been there but that’s beside the point in this case. He and others were there because the police were not doing their job by order of the mayor.

ANTIFA and BLM spent the summer burning cities, injuring and killing innocent people and police officers. Mr Rittenhouse and others, in an attempt to save a business or residence, took the brave action to take the place of police and firemen.

This man should be found innocent of murder or lesser included crimes.

The jury will be under woke pressure to find him guilty to avoid more burning of property or injury or killing of police officers.

I pray they will put themselves in Mr Rittenhouse’s shoes who spent that night in great fear of great bodily harm or death by a crazed mob of ABTIFA and BLM RIOTERS.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square