Lady Lake police arrest pair allegedly trying to cash stolen checks

Lady Lake police arrested a man and woman allegedly trying to cash stolen checks.

An officer responded Saturday to the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where 33-year-old Alvin Cornelius Fluitt and 29-year-old Diquesnie Shamere Allen attempted to cash business checks from Brick & Barrel in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Brick & Barrel has indicated that more than 1,000 checks were recently stolen from the restaurant and bar.

Fluitt tried to cash a $740 check and Allen attempted to cash a $680 check, the report indicated.

The clerk at Mobil refused to accept the checks and called police.

A check of the Leesburg pair’s vehicle turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Fluitt admitted they belonged to him.

Fluitt was arrested on charges of forgery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Allen was also arrested on a charge of forgery. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.