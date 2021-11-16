65 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake police arrest pair allegedly trying to cash stolen checks

By Meta Minton
Diquesnie Shamere Allen
Diquesnie Shamere Allen
Alvin Cornelius Fluitt
Alvin Cornelius Fluitt

Lady Lake police arrested a man and woman allegedly trying to cash stolen checks.

An officer responded Saturday to the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where 33-year-old Alvin Cornelius Fluitt and 29-year-old Diquesnie Shamere Allen attempted to cash business checks from Brick & Barrel in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Brick & Barrel has indicated that more than 1,000 checks were recently stolen from the restaurant and bar.

Fluitt tried to cash a $740 check and Allen attempted to cash a $680 check, the report indicated.

The clerk at Mobil refused to accept the checks and called police.

A check of the Leesburg pair’s vehicle turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Fluitt admitted they belonged to him.

Fluitt was arrested on charges of forgery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Allen was also arrested on a charge of forgery. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Who’s really running the White House?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident wonders who is really calling the shots at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kyle Rittenhouse was there to help

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Kyle Rittenhouse should be found innocent.

Too much political division in The Villages

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on political division in The Villages.

Trump signs and flags create negative impression for prospective buyer in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that Trump flags and signs create a bad impression to all prospective buyers of homes in The Villages.

The GOP to the rescue!

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South has some advice for the GOP when it comes to the nation’s southern border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos