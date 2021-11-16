Oxford man who made anti-police remark in 2016 in trouble again

An Oxford man who made an anti-police remark in 2016 has landed back behind bars.

Anthony Michael Lloyd, 25 was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop after noticing the silver Ford pickup truck the kitchen worker was driving had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report. Rather than stopping, Lloyd kept driving until he reached his home at 11281 County Road 229. Lloyd got out of the truck and argued with the deputy, contending the deputy had made an illegal traffic stop. Lloyd refused to provide identification and demanded to speak to the deputy’s supervisor.

A check revealed Lloyd’s driver’s license was suspended due to an unpaid traffic fine. Marijuana, a grinder and a glass pipe were found in Lloyd’s truck. He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

In 2016, Lloyd had been pulled over and had to be subdued by law enforcement. At the time he said he was “glad that the officers in Dallas were killed.” It was in reference to an ambush that left four police officers dead in Dallas and injured nine others. State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, later denounced Lloyd’s behavior.