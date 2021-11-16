Railroad switching station could hold key to improving Wildwood’s downtown

U.S. 301 and a CSX railroad switching station hold the key to improving Wildwood’s downtown.

At a special meeting Monday morning, commissioners approved a far-reaching 30-year plan for redeveloping the downtown area that includes eventually moving U.S. 301 out of the downtown area, embracing the city’s rail history and working with CSX to use the switching station as a development catalyst.

“What a lot of people wanted to see was vibrancy,” said landscape architect Chris Silewski, who directed the five-month planning process on behalf the consulting firm Ayers Associates. “They wanted to see places downtown for families.”

Silewski conducted two community surveys and workshops to hear views about the downtown from residents and business owners.

Today, Wildwood’s downtown lacks an identity, according to a 40-page downtown master plan prepared by Ayers Associates. Populated by struggling businesses and dated commercial development, it has the wrong land use in some areas, poor public spaces and limitations posed by the highway and rail yard.

The master plan’s goals are to establish the downtown as a place for authentic and unique businesses, highlight Wildwood’s history and culture, ensure that the area is safe and accessible by multiple transportation modes and prioritize parking needs and locations.

To accomplish these goals, the master plan lays out timelines of seven, 10 and 30 years.

Proposals for the first seven years include redeveloping the Main Street shopping center for mixed use, an affordable housing development west of the railroad tracks and improving Gamble Street, a block east of U.S. 301, as part of the downtown core for businesses and family events. Gamble Street would serve as a downtown focus until the highway is rerouted.

The rail crossing at Lynum Street would be upgraded and a roundabout may be installed to ease traffic flow from County Road 44A to Gamble Street and U.S. 301.

During the 10-year timeline, the city would implement a truck bypass on the highway from the downtown as a first step in rerouting it. A golf cart path is proposed along CR 44A to bring Villages residents downtown as well as a pedestrian overpass over the highway.

The 30-year plan calls for a U.S. 301 bypass, likely to the west where vacant land is available. The bypass would allow Wildwood to fully develop Main Street as a city street instead of a highway. A mix of housing types and commercial uses are proposed to fill in vacant land around the railroad tracks.

City Manager Jason McHugh said the plan requires working with the Florida Department of Transportation especially on the U.S. 301 changes.

“It’s a big-picture idea that will take a long time to implement,” he said.

Commissioner Joe Elliott said the plan is a starting point that can be modified if needed.

“We’ve got a lot of resources in the city and we have a good plan,” he said.