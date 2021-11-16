65 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Suspect with man bun and kitchen knife allegedly robs 7-Eleven and Circle K

By Meta Minton
Jeremiah Allen Keck
Jeremiah Allen Keck

A suspect with a man bun and a kitchen knife was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven and Circle K, both in Wildwood.

Jeremiah Allen Keck, 25, who listed The Villages as his home address according to records from the Sumter County Detention Center, allegedly went to the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St. where he brandished a knife and demanded the clerk turn over all the money from the cash register. She gave him the money, hit an emergency button and ran out of the store, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Keck fled in a black SUV.

Keck showed up at the nearby 7-Eleven where he also demanded money. The clerk said he feared he would be stabbed and gave Keck the money from the cash register. A Wildwood police officer entered the 7-Eleven and saw Keck “holding a knife and stack of cash in one hand.” The black SUV was parked outside.

Officers struggled to take Keck into custody. During the struggle “another large kitchen knife” was found in Keck’s waistband. He was positively identified by both convenience store clerks.

Keck was arrested on two counts of robbery and two counts of resisting arrest. He was booked at the jail on $101,000 bond.

