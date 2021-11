To the Editor:

Marshal Petain was installed by Hitler to rule Vichy France. He was a figurehead and in all reality Hitler was in control

Today America has its own figure head, President Biden. The only difference is we really don’t know who is in control.

Who is pulling the strings in the White House? Whoever, they are they do not have the best interests of the USA as their agenda.

Phil Berkowitz

Village of Tamarind Grove