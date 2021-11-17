Albert Gordon Page, 78, of The Villages, FL passed from this life Friday, November 12, 2021, at AdventHealth, Daytona Beach, FL after a period of declining health with loving family by his side.

Born in Danvers, MA, Albert was the oldest son of the late Charles Warren Page and Emma May (Porter) Page of Danvers, MA.

Albert was a graduate of Danvers High School class of 1962. He attended North Shore Community College and graduated with a degree in Electromechanical Technology in 1976. Albert was a proud veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era until his Honorable Discharged. Albert worked at Waverly Heating Company and EG&G in Salem, MA. He retired from General Electric in Lynn, MA after being employed for 30 years as a Senior Designer in 2006.

Albert had many hobbies. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, playing golf, watching football, dancing and woodworking. He was most recently known for his beautiful diamond paintings that he gifted to many people. He was a dedicated and faithful Master Mason serving the Freemasonry in Massachusetts for over 40 years.

Albert will always be remembered as a good friend, a kind man and a gentle soul.

Albert is predeceased by his beloved wife, Carolyn, whom he was married to for 52 years. He leaves his son, Chuck Page and his wife, Rachel, of Ormond Beach, FL; a daughter, Tracey Pillsbury and her husband, Scott, of Brimfield, MA and four grandsons Eric, Thomas, Hayden and Bray.

A service and burial will be at a later date in Danvers, MA.