I will continue to advocate for Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.

He has accepted responsibility for speaking out against the individuals at fault for the fourth deadliest day in the 20 years of armed conflict in Afghanistan and voluntarily resigned his commission.

No other military leader has yet shown such integrity for their missteps during the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan. Throughout his military career, LTC Scheller displayed dedication to our nation by placing himself in harm’s way to protect his subordinates and defend this country. His reprimand should not erase his service record or set a precedent for excessive retaliation based on political motivation. I’m hopeful this consideration will be reflected in a favorable discharge.

Last week, I asked the U.S. Navy Secretary to consider LTC Scheller’s record and am hopeful this consideration will be reflected in a favorable discharge.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.