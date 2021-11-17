It is with heavy hearts that the family of Nancy “Nan” Ott announce her passing on November 10, 2021.

Nan, 77, formerly of Windber, PA and having resided in The Villages, FL for the past 15 years, was born on March 6, 1944 in Johnstown, PA to Andrew and Mary (Kolesar) Havers. Nan was the beloved wife of the late Clayton “Clay” Ott, who passed away in July of 2021.

She was a reading and English instructor at the Hiram G. Andrews Center who loved spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother Donald Havers and is survived by her two sons, Mark Havers and his wife, Cheryl, and Mark Ott; grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Marlee, and Zoe; and her dog Dixie.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Nancy’s name to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for the outstanding care and compassion received there.