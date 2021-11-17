79.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...

Nancy Ott

By Staff Report
Nancy Ott
Nancy Ott

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Nancy “Nan” Ott announce her passing on November 10, 2021.

Nan, 77, formerly of Windber, PA and having resided in The Villages, FL for the past 15 years, was born on March 6, 1944 in Johnstown, PA to Andrew and Mary (Kolesar) Havers. Nan was the beloved wife of the late Clayton “Clay” Ott, who passed away in July of 2021.

She was a reading and English instructor at the Hiram G. Andrews Center who loved spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her brother Donald Havers and is survived by her two sons, Mark Havers and his wife, Cheryl, and Mark Ott; grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Marlee, and Zoe; and her dog Dixie.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Nancy’s name to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for the outstanding care and compassion received there.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Movie theaters reopening?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if anyone knows when all three movie theaters in The Villages will be open again.

Who’s really running the White House?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident wonders who is really calling the shots at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kyle Rittenhouse was there to help

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Kyle Rittenhouse should be found innocent.

Too much political division in The Villages

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on political division in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos