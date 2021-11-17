Salon Jaylee hairdresser arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting construction barrier

A hairdresser at a Salon Jaylee location in The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly crashing into a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Aimee Kidd, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a blue Mazda at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Edwards Road when she nearly hit the construction barrier on the roadway which is under heavy construction, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Another vehicle had to apply its brakes to avoid hitting Kidd’s Mazda. A traffic stop was initiated in the vicinity of Griffin View Drive.

The deputy noted “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from with the vehicle.” Kidd said she had departed from Legends Restaurant where she had “two beers while at dinner.”

Kidd “continually asked to speak with her boyfriend, who she stated was also a law enforcement officer in a neighboring county,” the report said. Kidd was repeatedly asked if she would participate in field sobriety exercises, but would not provide an answer. She was “argumentative” when she was asked for a breath sample and repeatedly requested her attorney. A criminal history check revealed a conviction for driving under the influence in 2019.

Kidd is a graduate of the Tenaj Salon Institute in The Villages. She placed in the top ten at the Mrs. America Pageant and the Mrs. Wyoming America. She works at Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace Plaza, according to the company website.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.