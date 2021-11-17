66.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...

Salon Jaylee hairdresser arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting construction barrier

By Meta Minton
Aimee Kidd
Aimee Kidd

A hairdresser at a Salon Jaylee location in The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly crashing into a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Aimee Kidd, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a blue Mazda at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Edwards Road when she nearly hit the construction barrier on the roadway which is under heavy construction, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Another vehicle had to apply its brakes to avoid hitting Kidd’s Mazda. A traffic stop was initiated in the vicinity of Griffin View Drive.

The deputy noted “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from with the vehicle.” Kidd said she had departed from Legends Restaurant where she had “two beers while at dinner.”

Kidd “continually asked to speak with her boyfriend, who she stated was also a law enforcement officer in a neighboring county,” the report said. Kidd was repeatedly asked if she would participate in field sobriety exercises, but would not provide an answer. She was “argumentative” when she was asked for a breath sample and repeatedly requested her attorney. A criminal history check revealed a conviction for driving under the influence in 2019.

Kidd is a graduate of the Tenaj Salon Institute in The Villages. She placed in the top ten at the Mrs. America Pageant and the Mrs. Wyoming America. She works at Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace Plaza, according to the company website.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Advantage Plans are no advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a warning about Medicare “Advantage” plans.

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Movie theaters reopening?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if anyone knows when all three movie theaters in The Villages will be open again.

Who’s really running the White House?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident wonders who is really calling the shots at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kyle Rittenhouse was there to help

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Kyle Rittenhouse should be found innocent.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos