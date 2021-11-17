Webster joins effort to nullify Biden’s ‘unconstitutional vaccine mandate’

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster has joined in an effort to nullify President Joe Biden’s “unconstitutional vaccine mandate.”

The GOP Congressman who represents The Villages said the Biden Administration recently released details on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Temporary Standard mandating vaccination requirements for employees at private businesses with more than 100 employees. The rule will affect more than 80 million Americans and impose $14,000 fines for persons who do not comply.

“I am opposed to vaccine mandates; healthcare decisions should be between an individual and their health care provider – not the result of demands by Washington politicians” Congressman Webster said. “President Biden’s dystopian vaccine mandate defies science and goes far beyond the role of the federal government by strong-arming employers and threatening the right of millions of Americans to earn a living. I will continue to work with my colleagues to defend the freedoms of the American people.“

