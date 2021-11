To the Editor:

Well, folks it’s that time again. Time to put up your Christmas decorations, why it’s almost a week before Thanksgiving. Why wait? Christmas decorations are up and Christmas songs are playing on the radio. I get it, this year in a nutshell sucked. I love the lights and some of the songs. It seems a wee bit early, hey, but what do I know? I am Jewish.

You’ll notice my home, I am putting up my Valentines decoration as I write this letter.

Roy Schwartz

Village of Summerhill