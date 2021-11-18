Carmela Davila

69.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 18, 2021
By Staff Report
Carmela F. Davila, 94, died Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Hospice House in Tavares.

Mrs. Davila was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and moved to South River, NJ. She then moved to Bradenton, FL, Sun City and to the Villages in 2003. Most recently she resided at American House in Wildwood where she enjoyed playing bingo, card games, and doing crafts. She was a member of the Catholic faith and a JC Penney retiree.

Survivors include daughters Michele (Michael) Peleck of the Villages; Denise (Butch Howard) Parente, Fruitland Park; sons Vincent (Ellen) Davila, Bradenton FL; Richard (Alyson Wirth) Chesterfield, NJ; and Paul (Dianna) Davila, Lake Wales FL . She was the proud grandmother of 13 and a great grandmother to 7.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Marks Catholic Church, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield with Monsignor Jim Liechtenthal officiating. Burial will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park, Tavares, FL 32778 Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, is in charge of arrangements.

