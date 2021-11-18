CDD 7 attorney’s letter outlines objections to PWAC agreement

An independent attorney hired by the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has drafted a letter outlining his board’s objections to the Project Wide Advisory Committee agreement.

“There is not a parent-child relationship between the districts. You have equal rights,” attorney Michael Eckert told the board at Thursday’s meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Eckert, formerly of the firm Hopping Green & Sams and now with the firm of Kutak Rock LLP, said the amended PWAC agreement that CDD 7 refused to sign “takes power away from the residents and puts it in the hands of the commercial districts,” namely the Sumter Landing Community Development District.

He also said the Sept. 30 deadline for signatures on the PWAC agreement that would have led to the creation of PWAC II south of State Road 44 was “fabricated” and designed to “scare” boards into hurriedly signing the document.

Eckert hammered away at some of the items the parent board refused to budge on, including:

• An inspection of infrastructure by an engineer who is independent of the Developer prior to acceptance of the items. “I cannot for the life of me understand why an independent inspection was rejected by Sumter Landing,” Eckert said.

• A provision that any infrastructure purchased from the Developer should come with a two-year warranty.

• Setting the term of the agreement at three years rather than 20 years. “If it’s such a great agreement, they would keep renewing it every three years,” Eckert said.

The biggest bone of contention appears to be that CDD 7 is overpaying for its share of PWAC, which already absorbs about half of CDD 7’s annual budget, which is funded by maintenance assessment fees paid by homeowners.

The assessable acreage formula is used to determine funding for PWAC.

“Clearly, the assessable acreage methodology is a windfall for the commercial owner and not fair to residents. It needs to be changed, and hopefully in collaboration with all the parties to the PWAC Agreement,” Eckert said.

You can read his entire draft letter at this link: Draft_Letter_to_Brionez_and_Stone_November_2021

CDD 7 supervisors said they were pleased with Eckert’s letter and hoped that residents would read it.