Official worried Developer’s tee time system will saddle golfers with service fees

An official said he is worried the Developer’s new tee time system will saddle golfers in The Villages with service fees they can now avoid by paying trail fees in person.

Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova raised questions about a proposed tee time and trail pass services agreement during Thursday’s board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Earlier this month, the Amenity Authority Committee followed the Project Wide Advisory Committee’s lead in tabling the tee time and trail pass services agreement with the Developer.

Apparently, the questions and debate about the system have not died down among golfers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Questions still appear to outnumber answers.

Bova said he prefers to pay trail fees in person and said his understanding is that trail fees will be paid online. Even if a Villager goes to a designated site, a staffer will still use the Developer’s software system to enter the information and use the resident’s credit card to pay for it.

Bova said his understanding is that a service fee will be tacked on to each of the trail fee transactions.

He called for more information about the system to be disclosed to residents.

Bova also questioned the 10-year term of the proposed contract with the Developer.

“Things are changing fast. Do we really want to be locked into something for 10 years?” Bova asked.