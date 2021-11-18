71.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 18, 2021
type here...

Official worried Developer’s tee time system will saddle golfers with service fees

By Meta Minton

An official said he is worried the Developer’s new tee time system will saddle golfers in The Villages with service fees they can now avoid by paying trail fees in person.

Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova raised questions about a proposed tee time and trail pass services agreement during Thursday’s board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Earlier this month, the Amenity Authority Committee followed the Project Wide Advisory Committee’s lead in tabling the tee time and trail pass services agreement with the Developer.

Apparently, the questions and debate about the system have not died down among golfers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Questions still appear to outnumber answers.

Bova said he prefers to pay trail fees in person and said his understanding is that trail fees will be paid online. Even if a Villager goes to a designated site, a staffer will still use the Developer’s software system to enter the information and use the resident’s credit card to pay for it.

Bova said his understanding is that a service fee will be tacked on to each of the trail fee transactions.

He called for more information about the system to be disclosed to residents.

Bova also questioned the 10-year term of the proposed contract with the Developer.

“Things are changing fast. Do we really want to be locked into something for 10 years?” Bova asked.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran was right on Kyle Rittenhouse

A Village of Santiago resident is in complete agreement with Larry Moran’s recent Letter to the Editor about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Are Christmas decorations going up too early?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if Christmas decorations are going up too early in The Villages.

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America

A Village of Buttonwood resident who serves as a board member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful for support from the community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Advantage Plans are no advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a warning about Medicare “Advantage” plans.

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos