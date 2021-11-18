76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 18, 2021
type here...

Sheriff’s office seeks community support in annual bicycle collection

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has announced the Sumter County Sheriff’s Bicycle Collection for 2021 will take place Friday, Dec. 3 at Lake Miona Recreation Center parking lot and picnic pavilion.

Area residents are asked to consider donating a bicycle or check to this annual program which benefits underprivileged residents in Sumter County. The bicycling community has successfully supported this effort for about 20 years.

Debbie Wise of the Village of Bonita in 2020 helped at the bicycle washing station.

As usual, the north end of the parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor bicycle drop-off and repair facility.  Support from the three Villages cycling clubs is an essential part of this process (the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, the Villages Bicycle Club and the Panthers Tandem Bicycle Club). The bicycles will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from the cycling community) then the finished bikes are loaded onto trailers to be distributed to several locations by the Sheriff’s Office in time for Christmas. As always, coffee and snacks are available to “Santa’s helpers”.

Last year more than 300 bikes were delivered in time for the holidays.

Residents can drop off a bicycle any time at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard. Limited “pick-ups” are available.

Questions?  Call The Villages SCSO Office at (352) 689-4604 or email Dave Lawrence at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran was right on Kyle Rittenhouse

A Village of Santiago resident is in complete agreement with Larry Moran’s recent Letter to the Editor about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Are Christmas decorations going up too early?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if Christmas decorations are going up too early in The Villages.

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America

A Village of Buttonwood resident who serves as a board member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful for support from the community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Advantage Plans are no advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a warning about Medicare “Advantage” plans.

Motorcyclist’s DUI at Leesburg Bikefest

A Village of Pennecamp resident is “shocked” at a motorcyclist’s drunk driving arrest at Leesburg Bikefest. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos