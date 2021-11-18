Underdrain system has failed and needs to be replaced in Atwood Bungalows

An official has reported that the underdrain system has failed and needs to be replaced in the Atwood Bungalows.

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors on Thursday learned of the potentially expensive diagnosis at its monthly board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A recent geotechnical study which included unearthing the underdrain system for a physical inspection showed that the system, installed and constructed by the Developer of The Villages, will have to be replaced.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management told the board of supervisors that he hopes to be back in about eight weeks with an estimate of the costs.