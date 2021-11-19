80-year-old widower wins additional time to bring property into compliance

An 80-year-old widower has won additional time to bring his property in The Villages into compliance.

The most-recent complaint about the home of Ronald Kwasnik on Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square was filed Aug. 2 about weeds and debris.

A public hearing was held Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors regarding the status of Kwasnik’s property.

Kwasnik had been before the board in September and had been granted 45 days to bring his property into compliance. His landscaping, designed by his late wife, was not in compliance. The landscaping had been in place for 13 years when an anonymous complaint was received, alleging Kwasnik did not have the proper approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

He is still in the process of tree removal and some debris has been left behind by his efforts. Community Standards noted that Kwasnik is “doing the work himself” and has been working toward coming into “voluntary compliance.”

The board agreed to give Kwasnik 30 days to bring the property into compliance.