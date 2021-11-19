63.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...

80-year-old widower wins additional time to bring property into compliance

By Meta Minton

An 80-year-old widower has won additional time to bring his property in The Villages into compliance.

The most-recent complaint about the home of Ronald Kwasnik on Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square was filed Aug. 2 about weeds and debris.

A public hearing was held Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors regarding the status of Kwasnik’s property.

Kwasnik had been before the board in September and had been granted 45 days to bring his property into compliance. His landscaping, designed by his late wife, was not in compliance. The landscaping had been in place for 13 years when an anonymous complaint was received, alleging Kwasnik did not have the proper approval from the Architectural Review Committee.

He is still in the process of tree removal and some debris has been left behind by his efforts. Community Standards noted that Kwasnik is “doing the work himself” and has been working toward coming into “voluntary compliance.”

The board agreed to give Kwasnik 30 days to bring the property into compliance.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Medicare Advantage confusion

A Village of Pennecamp resident has some questions about a previous letter writer’s assertions about Medicare Advantage plans.

It’s getting difficult to book a tee time

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s getting difficult to book a tee time.

I’m happy with my Medicare Advantage plan

A reader from Decaturville, Tenn. contends she’s happy with her Medicare Advantage plan. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Larry Moran was right on Kyle Rittenhouse

A Village of Santiago resident is in complete agreement with Larry Moran’s recent Letter to the Editor about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Are Christmas decorations going up too early?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if Christmas decorations are going up too early in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos