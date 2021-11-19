Homeowner who won’t open door found in violation of deed compliance

A homeowner in The Villages who won’t open the door or answer the phone has been found in violation of deed compliance.

The home located at 2428 Southern Oak St. in the Southern Oak Villas in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public compliance hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was received Sept. 22 about overgrown weeds at the property. The complaint was verified the following day.

Community Standards has made multiple attempts to contact the homeowner, 67-year-old Denise Marter, including by certified mail. Phone calls and knocks on the door have gone unanswered. A vehicle was parked in the driveway in a photo submitted by Community Standard. A vehicle was in the driveway Friday morning.

The utilities at the home are current and the property taxes have been paid for 2021.

Marter purchased the villa for $116,800 for 2005. She receives the tax bill at a post office box in Oxford.

The board found Marter in violation of deed compliance. She was given three days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, she will be fined $250 and an additional $250 fine will be imposed each time the District is forced to maintain the property.