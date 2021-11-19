I’m happy with my Medicare Advantage plan

To the Editor:

I use an advantage plan because I have no monthly premium, I do not need a supplement nor a drug plan with it, and all my doctors and hospitals are covered under it. In addition, I have vision, dental and hearing coverage. What’s not to like?! As with all insurance plans, some drugs fall into a higher price range under the tier system, and I have copays to meet but they are reasonable. All Medicare plans expect the insured to cover part of the bills. Traditional Medicare only pays about 80 percent of your total bills. You may pay $200 a month for a supplement, then another monthly premium for a drug plan. I say I come out ahead on my plan. It’s a big name company that almost all medical facilities accept. I’m happy with my choice.

Judi Murphy

Decaturville, Tenn.