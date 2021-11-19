76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 19, 2021
type here...

I’m happy with my Medicare Advantage plan

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I use an advantage plan because I have no monthly premium, I do not need a supplement nor a drug plan with it, and all my doctors and hospitals are covered under it. In addition, I have vision, dental and hearing coverage. What’s not to like?! As with all insurance plans, some drugs fall into a higher price range under the tier system, and I have copays to meet but they are reasonable. All Medicare plans expect the insured to cover part of the bills. Traditional Medicare only pays about 80 percent of your total bills. You may pay $200 a month for a supplement, then another monthly premium for a drug plan. I say I come out ahead on my plan. It’s a big name company that almost all medical facilities accept. I’m happy with my choice.

Judi Murphy
Decaturville, Tenn.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

I’m happy with my Medicare Advantage plan

A reader from Decaturville, Tenn. contends she’s happy with her Medicare Advantage plan. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Larry Moran was right on Kyle Rittenhouse

A Village of Santiago resident is in complete agreement with Larry Moran’s recent Letter to the Editor about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Are Christmas decorations going up too early?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if Christmas decorations are going up too early in The Villages.

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America

A Village of Buttonwood resident who serves as a board member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful for support from the community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Advantage Plans are no advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a warning about Medicare “Advantage” plans.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos