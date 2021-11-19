76.2 F
The Villages
Friday, November 19, 2021
It’s getting difficult to book a tee time

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It isn’t even high season yet and it’s getting more difficult to book a tee time. Yesterday we played at Mira Mesa and there were 8 women checking in. It was taking a long time and here’s why. The person who booked the tee times had multiple golfers who had already played earlier in the day so she had booked them as visitors. The ambassador was changing the status to enter their information. There are always greedy people who think they are the only ones who count. I wonder if these entitled people had to pay a visitor fee, how much double booking would be taking place.

Leslie Plante
Village of Virginia Trace

 

