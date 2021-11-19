Jane Wall presently resided in The Villages, Florida, and was born in Passaic, New Jersey on August 19,1934 and was the daughter of pre-deceased William and Margaret Elwood. She attended Pope Pius X11High School, graduating in 1953. She married her highschool sweetheart Edward Wall on September17th, 1955 in Holy Trinity Church in Passaic, New Jersey. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Newark from 1953 to 1955, while residing at 1 Aldine Rd. When she left the FBI she obtained a job with the Passaic National Bank. She is the proud mother of six children, EllenJane Gasco, Edward, William, Richard, Michael and Thomas. She is very proud of her son and daughter-in-laws, Joseph Gasco, Kathy, Tammy, Denise, Karen and Stacey. She took a very special pride in grandchildren, Melissa and her husband Kris Frier, Amanda Rianne and her husband Brooks Robinson, Joseph, Kelly and her husband Kyle Ross, Klaire, Justin, Kyle and his wife Leslie, Sydney Jane, Brendan, Hayden, Michael Steven, Rachel, Adrienne and her husband Mike Gomez, Olivia, Ileana and Eagan. Jane adored all her great grandchildren, including her three great grandsons, twins DJ and Kade and their little brother

Everett and her two great granddaughters Merrit and Hadley. Her sister Elaine Walz predeceased her. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Among the many jobs she held were, Admitting Clerk at Saint Clare’s Hospital, Denville, New Jersey. She retired from the Parsippany Board of Education as Head Secretary of Adult and Community Education in 1993. Among her many community projects, she was an original charter member of Great Parsippany Kiwanis Club taking on the role of President and was the

recipient of the Hixson Award. She served on the Board of Morris County Human Services and was a member of the North Jersey Chapter of Former FBI Alumni. Locally as a member of Lake Parsippany Ladies Club and a member of the Republican Club. Ed and Jane were snowbirds in Vero Beach for 9 years. When they retired they settled in 2011 and moved to the Villages, Florida, immediately becoming a member of the Catholic Church of St. Vincent DE Paul of Wildwood, Florida. They joined the Community of Buttonwood Heights. Jane joined the very special Ladies Book Club and the Social Club

Ladies Saturday Luncheon get together. She became a member of Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church joining the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the Scarlet Sisters, Red Hat’s in Florida. We will remember when the Lord calls our loved one home. He leaves a gift of memories in exchange. Memories are the legacy of love. Our family sure has lots of love and fond memories of her. Burial: A memorial mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul, Florida.